Joseph C. Samela
Joseph Charles Samela, best known to his friends and family as Joey, a resident of Magna, Utah entered into eternal rest on July 29, 2020 at Beehive Homes Assisted Living.
Joey was born on August 2, 1955 in Greenwich, CT, the son of the late Joseph N. and Helen Raiente Samela. Joey graduated J.M. Wright Technical School in 1973.
After graduation Joey began working for Machlett's in Springdale. In 1989 after Machlett's closed Joey moved to West Valley City, Utah to be with his soul mate, Anne Franklin. Joey worked in construction as a supply and delivery driver. Joey was a diehard Mets and Jets Fan and also enjoyed his trips to the casino.
In 2010 Joey suffered a stroke, which led him to become a resident of Beehive Assisted Living in Magna, Utah.
Besides Ann Franklin of West Valley City, Joey is also survived by his sister Angela and brother-in-law Michael Vartuli of Trumbull. Also surviving are his niece and goddaughter Karen Vartuli Horton, and her husband Don of Meriden; a nephew Michael (Mikey) Vartuli of Trumbull; and niece Kimberly Vartuli Hillburn and her husband Dan of Naugatuck, along with two great-nephews Donald Horton and Andrew Hillburn. Joey is also survived by a number of first cousins.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may go directly to Sacred Heart Church for an 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass. Burial will follow at St John's Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit www.lacerenzafh.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your choice of the American Heart Association
or the Connecticut Special Olympics
. The family wishes to thank all the dedicated workers of Beehive Assisted Living and Dignity Hospice for all the wonderful care and being his extended family during this difficult time.