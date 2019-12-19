|
Joseph Carella Jr
Carella, Joseph Jr. (Googie), age 87 of Spring Hill, FL formerly of Stamford died on Nov. 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph and Filomena Macari Carella. He was a graduate of Stamford High School, a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and a carpenter by trade. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Laszlo of Winter Garden, FL, son Louis Carella of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Dominic, Lucien and Angelo Carella & sister Mary Laginestra.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 20, 2019