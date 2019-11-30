|
Joseph J. DiPreta
Joseph J. DiPreta, 95, of North Kingstown, RI peacefully passed away on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 28, 2019. He is finally reunited with his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" M. (Polyi) DiPreta, who he was lovingly married to for 49 years.
Born in Stamford, CT, on December 17, 1923, he was the son of the late Attilio and Maria (Barbara) DiPreta. Joe served his country honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. He worked as a self-employed television repair man. After his retirement in 1985 he enjoyed volunteering his time at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish where he was a daily communicant. He also enjoyed working in his garden, playing golf and photography. Prior to being married he was an active and charter member of The Newman Club, where he got to know his wife.
He moved to North Kingstown, RI in 2008 to be closer to his grandchildren, whom he adored. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales and the North Kingstown Senior Center where he met many wonderful friends and had many laughs through the years.
Joe was the beloved father of Mary Beth Whitney and her husband, Brett of North Kingstown. He was the proud Pop-Pop of Andrew and Allison Whitney. He was the loving brother of Leonard DiPreta and his wife Marilyn, the late Anthony DiPreta and his late wife Francis and the cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews.
His family would like to thank, in a very special way, everyone at Saint Elizabeth Home for their love and compassionate care, it truly was a home away from home and helped him remember "the goal isn't just to finish the race of life, but to finish the race with nothing left to give."
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12, noon in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
Flowers will not be accepted, instead donations are requested for RIFC Honor Flight Hub, which Joe was granted to take a trip with Honor Flight Echo in March, 2014. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 28132, Providence, RI 02983-3700 or online at www.rihonorflight.com
For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 1, 2019