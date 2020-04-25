|
Joseph R. Donahue
Joseph R. Donahue, 79, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. Joe was born on November 4, 1940, in Stamford, son of the late Joseph and Mary Drotor Donahue.
In my arms, a heavy heart, a shy boy, a quiet man, an exquisite gentleman. Joe cultivated a business for over 50 years, through heartache and triumph. Joe's treasures were many, integrity, passion, honesty and compassion. In a word irreplaceable. The one thing we know is everyone loved Joe. He has left a heavy heart to all who knew him.
Joe was an avid sports fan and a diehard Yankees fan and quite the lefty pitcher back in the day. If anyone was ever looking for Joe between the hours of seven to seven, seven days a week you would find him at his beloved High Ridge Citgo. He was the cornerstone of High Ridge Road. Joe had another passion, it was harness horses; many nights Joe could be found at Yonkers Raceway and if you looked close enough you could find him in the winner's circle, because Joe was a winner.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Patricia Donahue; daughter Diana Donahue; sons Joseph Donahue and Matthew Giannattasio, all of Stamford.
Besides his parents Joe was predeceased by his former wives Beverly Tassitano and Leona "Elgy" Grace.
Because of restrictions due to the current public health situation, all services for Joe will be private, with a memorial mass and celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Donahue family with Joe's final arrangements. If you care to leave a message of condolence online you may visit the family guestbook hosted on Cognetta.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 26, 2020