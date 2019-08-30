|
Joseph Vertus Dorissaint
Joseph Vertus Dorissaint, known as "Pere Vertus", was born on June 29, 1924 in Grand Bois, Haiti. He passed away on August 23rd of natural causes at the home of his loving daughter in Norwalk. He was the son of the late Rose and Louis Jean Dorissaint. Joseph was a devout member of Saint John Catholic Church and a proud member of the Haitian community in Stamford, CT since 1978. He was 95 years old.
Pere Vertus is survived by his children: Leon, Rosette, Clotilde, Gesner, Yvon, Annastasia, Yolande and Jonas. He also had 21 grandchildren and 18+ great-grandchildren. Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Regina Medor Dorissaint, in 2017. Joseph was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6th from 5pm to 9pm at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, September 7th at 10am at The Basilica of St. John the Evangelist Church, 279 Atlantic St., Stamford, CT 06901. The interment will immediately follow mass at St. John R.C. Cemetery in Darien.
Joseph's final arrangements were made with Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you'd like to leave a message of condolence for the family, you may visit the guestbook hosted on www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
