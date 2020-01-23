The Advocate Notices
Joseph E. Suttile, lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully at home on January 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born on October 17, 1942 to the late Salvator and Mary (Donahue) Suttile. He was 77 years old at the time of his passing.
Joseph was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
Joseph is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy Suttile, his four children: Mark, Tara, Dana, and Lora. His step son Billy, and nine grandchildren.
Joseph's family will receive the sympathy and condolences of family and friends on Sunday, January 26th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford CT. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, January 27th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 374 Middlesex Road, Darien, CT. His interment will follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, in Darien, CT.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 24, 2020
