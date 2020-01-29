|
|
Joseph A. Fusaro
Joseph A. Fusaro, lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away at Stamford Hospital with his family by his side on Monday, January 27, 2020. Joseph was born on June 23, 1943 and was one of three children born to the late Josephine (Anzoli) and Alvin Fusaro.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Janet Fusaro (Montanaro); his children, Joseph A. Fusaro, Jr. and his wife Monica, Peter M. Fusaro and his wife Michelle, Edward S. Fusaro and his wife Lara, David R. Fusaro and his wife Karen and James P. Fusaro and his wife Connie; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Madison, Joshua, Michael, Gianna, DJ, Luke and Joey, sisters; Arlene Moavero and Virginia Gerardi, and his former spouse, Carol Fusaro.
Joseph will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Friends and family may offer their condolences and sympathy to the family on the morning of Saturday, February 1st from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 1200 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
The arrangements were made with the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. If you'd like to leave an online condolence message, please visit the family guestbook hosted on www.cognetta.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 30, 2020