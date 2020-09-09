1/
Joseph Gentle III
1985 - 2020
SSGT (ret) Joseph Michael Gentile III
Joseph Michael Gentile III of Pleasant Valley, NY passed away Sun., Sept.6, 2020 from complications of sepsis with his wife by his side.
Joseph was born March 14, 1985. He graduated Shelton High School in 2002 and enlisted in the Army in 2003. He served almost 12 years with 2 tours in South Korea, and several in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was medically retired in 2015 and graduated cum laude from Marist College in 2019. He was enjoying his first semester at Albany Law School.
Joseph is survived by his daughter Merae, a son Jonas of Manchester, CT, his wife, Jillian and a stepson, Frank of Pleasant Valley, NY, his parents, Joseph M. Gentile Jr. And Linda Beckworth Gentile of Shelton, CT, His sister Sarah Gentile and her husband Jon Proesel of Mount Vernon, NY, his parents in law Jeanne Lakatos and Frederick Salcido of Danbury, CT. and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
He loved animals and took many home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ulster County SPCA where he was a member of their foster program.
Friends and family are invited to visit Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 from 3-7pm at The Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley, NY. A mass will be celebrated 10:00am Saturday Sept. 12, 2020 at Holy Trinity RC Church, 775 Main St., Poughkeepsie, NY.

Published in Stamford Advocate & Connecticut Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
The Allen Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity RC Church
