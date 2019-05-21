Joseph J. Bryan, Jr.

Joseph Jennings Bryan, Jr. of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 19, 2019.

Joe was born on April 28, 1944 in West Haven, CT to the late Joseph and Mildred (Maxwell) Bryan. He was raised in Greensburg, PA. After graduating from high school Joe enlisted in the U. S. Coast Guard where he served from 1964 to 1968. While stationed on Staten Island, New York, he met his future wife, Candice Gillen. After discharge from the Coast Guard he earned his BA at Wagner College and started work at TIAA-CREF. Joe and his wife settled in Stamford and raised their 2 children. After his retirement in 2002 Joe remained an active volunteer at The First Congregational Church of Stamford. Joe enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with his family.

Joe is survived by his wife of 50 years, Candice of Stamford, his daughter Leigh Bryan Teittinen, her husband Matti, and 2 grandchildren Daniel and Jane of Melrose, MA, as well as his son Gillen Bryan and partner Mariann Batista of King of Prussia, PA. He is also survived by his sister Sallie Miller and her husband Curt of Franklin, PA, and his sister Jeanne Hendon and her husband Bill of Knoxville, TN, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dana Rathkopf and Dr. Min Yuen Teo of Memorial Slone-Kettering Cancer Center and Dr. Anne Angevine of the Bennett Cancer Center for the care Joe received from them over many years.

Family and friends are kindly invited for a calling hour on Saturday, May 25 from 11:00 a.m. to Noon followed by a service at Noon at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT 06902, (203)-359-9999.

Please consider donations, in memory of Joe, to the Congregation of Notre Dame, Blessed Sacrament Province, Mission Advancement Office, 30 Highfield Rd., Wilton, CT 06897-3802.

