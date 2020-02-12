|
Joseph J. Mucker
Joseph J. Mucker, 84, passed away quietly on February 9, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on October 3, 1935 in Danbury, CT. He was the son of Joseph J. and Josephine Mucker from Yonkers, NY. He graduated from Saunders Technical High School in 1954. After that, he attended RCA Technical Institute where he received a certification in electrical engineering. He entered the US Navy in 1953 where he spent 7 years combined in the reserves and active duty, performing electrical circuitry on a Naval tanker, USS Salamonie AO 26. He was employed by Sperry Gyroscope in Great Neck, NY. He joined AT&T in 1964 as an associate engineer, where he spent 27 years until retiring in 1990.
He met and married Lorraine Symons in 1963. They started their family in Yonkers, NY and later moved to Stamford, CT where they resided for 31 years. Joe and Lorraine then moved to Viera, Florida where they enjoyed their retirement years.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lorraine (Symons), children, James (Julie) of Armonk, NY and their children Brian, Jack and Kevin, and Diane (Brian) Kochol of Cheshire, CT and their children Olivia and Tyler. He had 2 sisters: survived by Elizabeth Jurus of Boston, MA and predeceased by Wanda Bunten of Saugerties, NY. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Alice Sebastiano as well as several nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed biking and bowling and was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the NY Rangers, Boston Red Sox and the NY Jets. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle and loving family man and will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4 pm – 8 p.m. at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (next to the Knights of Columbus), 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT, (203)-359-9999. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. St Leo Parish 24 Roxbury Rd., Stamford, CT
In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations to in his name. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 14, 2020