Joseph Koczeniak
Joseph Koczeniak, lifelong resident of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1934 to the late Joseph Sr. and Mary Koczeniak.
Joseph was married to Helen on August 20, 1955 and they were happily married for 65 years. They had two sons, Joseph and Robert. He enjoyed going on cruises with Helen, playing golf, and boating with his sons.
After Joseph got out of the Army, he went to work at Consolidated Diesel, Schaefer Rugs, and then A&P food stores where he retired from.
He will be deeply missed by everyone.
Joseph's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 6th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. Interment will immediately follow at St. John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, in Darien, CT.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, while attending all funeral services.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online please visit the family guestbook to share memories with his family at www.bosakfuneralhome.com
or www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome
