Joseph "Jut" Koproski

March 16, 1930 - May 1, 2019, Joseph F. "Jut" Koproski, 89, of New Milford passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was born in Stamford, CT to Chester and Genevieve Koproski. Joe was a Veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army. Joe retired in 1992 from the United States Postal Service and enjoyed time in Atlantic Beach, NC on the ocean.
Joe was predeceased by his wife Antoinette Amoriello and brother Chester Koproski and survived by his sister Barbara Wood and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe had three sons, Joseph, Michael, (Lori) and Charlie, (Valerie).
Joe was a proud Grandfather to Elyse (Glen), Jessica and Charles. In his most recent years, Joe was known to his grandchildren as "Popcorn". He loved spending his time with Elyse, Jessica and his great-grandchildren Mikey, Carter, Lorenzo, Nina and Gianna.
A celebration of life will be held by immediate family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 7, 2019
