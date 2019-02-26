Joseph Leo Sullivan

Joseph Leo Sullivan, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at his home in Stamford, CT. He was born December 30, 1934, in Fall River, MA, to the late Joseph L Sullivan and Margaret Sullivan. He moved to Stamford, CT at an early age where he lived the rest of his life. He was a 1952 graduate of J.M. Wright Technical School. In 1958, he joined the Army National Guard of Connecticut and Army Reserves where he served until being honorably discharged in 1961.

He is survived by two sons, Joseph L. Sullivan, Jr. of Stamford, and Daniel C Sullivan (Denise) of Monroe; his grandson, Cameron Sullivan of Monroe; numerous cousins and extended family and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Theresa, his brother Gerry, and his sister Maureen. He is now at peace and catching up with them all.

Joe worked in the restaurant industry in Stamford for all of his adult life. He was a partner, along with Charles Gerbasi, Jr., in the original Country Diner when it opened in 1959. He worked at many other restaurants through his career including Tino's luncheonette for many years. He was the best at what he did, that's what everyone always said about him. He made many lasting friends along the way.

A private service is being held. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary