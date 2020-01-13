|
Joseph Levinson
Joseph Levinson, aged 93, died in his sleep of natural causes, January 10, 2020 at his residence at Maplewood of Southport. He was born September 2, 1926 in St. Louis, MO growing up in Wood River, IL. He served in World War II as radioman third class in the US Navy on the ship USS Bracken stationed in the Pacific. After his service, Joe graduated from University of Illinois with a BS in Electrical Engineering and received an LLB and JD degree in law from George Washington University. He worked as a patent examiner in the US Patent Office in Washington DC before working as a patent attorney with General Electric Corp. in Syracuse, NY until 1962. He raised his family and resided in Westport, CT from 1962-1978 and was employed at Barnes Engineering Corp. (AMEX listed company) in Stamford, CT serving his last two years there as Secretary and Corporate General Council. He was in private patent law practice since 1978 living and working in Stamford. Joe was admitted to the New York, Connecticut and Washington, DC Bars and the US Supreme Court. He loved his family, was an active golfer, enjoyed swimming and working out, was an avid sports fan, loved classical music and opera. Joe is survived by his long term companion Edith Sillman (of Westport). He is also survived by his son Kenneth Levinson (and his wife Bunnie) of Poughkeepsie, NY; son Daniel Levinson (and his wife Francoise) of Atlanta, GA; and daughter Karen Jordon of Westport. Additional survivors include 6 grandchildren: Joshua, Lindsay, Remi, Mia, Kara and Jacob. His ex-wife Sandy Levinson of Westport survives him as well. He was predeceased by his parents Julius and Mollie Levinson, brothers David Levinson and Silvan Levinson, and daughter Nancy Levinson. Contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of your choosing.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020