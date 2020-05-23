Joseph Narajka
1931 - 2020
Joseph Narajka
Joseph Raymond Narajka, 88, of Wallingford, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Regency House in Wallingford. He was born in Stamford, CT, November 16, 1931, the son of the late Walter and Eleanor Narajka and was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Iona College and was employed as a teacher in Cheshire and Waterbury. He is survived by his sons, Greg Narajka and his wife Suzanne of Wallingford, and Matthew Narajka, Jeff Narajka and his wife Candace, and daughter Patricia Narajka all of Colorado. Three grandchildren Gregory, Nicholas and Ione, one great grandson Wesley. He was predeceased by his sisters, Ann, Jane, Bertha and Helen. Joseph's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of the Regency House for the excellent care they provided. Funeral services and Interment in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown will be private. www.wallingfordfh.com

Published in Stamford Advocate on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
3 entries
May 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Joe and Nancy King
Joe King
Friend
May 22, 2020
We send all our love to you all! You are in our thoughts and prayers. Tracy (Connolly), Chris and Christian Compolattaro
Tracy (Connolly) Compolattaro
Friend
May 21, 2020
So very sorry to hear about your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Joe Doll
Friend
