|
|
Joseph O'Driscoll
Joseph O'Driscoll, 76, of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2020.
Joe was born in Camp, Co. Kerry, Ireland on March 25, 1943, to Maureen and Patrick O'Driscoll. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1966 where he then met and married his wife Patricia in 1971. He was employed by Goldman Sachs as a systems analyst and retired in 2009. He is survived by his wife and their six children Mike, Sean , Liam, Andy, Matt, and Katie; his grandchildren Claire, Seamus, Aidan, Rian, Maeve, Aoife, and Tadhg; and his siblings Mícheál, Gene, Peggy, Mary, Anne, Patcheen, Bernie, and Seamus. He was predeceased by his beloved granddaughter Ciara, his brothers Sean and Vincent, and his nephew Brendan. Joe had a love for sports and played Gaelic football in Co. Kerry, Ireland; New York City; and Boston. In retirement, he was devoted to his grandchildren and enjoyed walking, watching sports, gardening, and going to church. He always looked forward to his yearly trip back to Ireland. His family was everything to him.
A funeral mass will be said for Joseph O'Driscoll on Saturday, January 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget of Ireland Church in Stamford. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Bennett Cancer Center, who lovingly took care of Joe: https://www.stamfordhospitalfoundation.org/foundation/programs/bennett-cancer-center/
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 16, 2020