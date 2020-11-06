1/
Joseph Omeluk
1961 - 2020
Joseph Eugene Omeluk
May 14, 1961 - November 2, 2020Joseph Eugene Omeluk, 59, of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 at the Stamford Hospital. Joseph Omeluk was born in Stamford, Connecticut to Lois Marie Weafer and William Omeluk on May 14, 1961. He attended Rippowam High School and graduated in 1979. He went on to join the Air Force. Joe was self employed as a landscaper for over thirty years. He enjoyed baseball, cooking, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was known for his generosity and humor. Joe was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. Joseph is survived by his wife, Magnolia Omeluk, sisters Melissa Batroff (husband Bob), Claudia Doran (husband William), his three children, Yvette Jimenez, Joseph Omeluk,Jr., and George Omeluk.He is also survived by his three grandchildren Alyssandra, Anazelle, and Jace and his dear Uncle Raymond Omeluk, as well as many nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org

Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
