More Obituaries for Joseph Carroll
Joseph P. Carroll Notice
Joseph P. Carroll
Joseph P. Carroll, Jr., 78, a lifelong Stamford resident passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 9, 2019. Joseph was born on June 6, 1941 in Stamford, CT. He was the son of the late Beatrice and Joseph P. Carroll, Sr.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife Betty of 57 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Laura Ann Longo and her husband Michael, and his loving grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Brianna and Dylan Joseph.
Joseph was a retired carpenter who worked for Local 210 over 40 years.
Joseph was a proud American and a veteran, serving in the United States Air Force. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren.
Joseph enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting and ice skating. He loved ice hockey and was an avid New York Ranger Fan. He was one of the first hockey coaches for the Stamford Youth Hockey League during its inception.
Services and interment will be private. To extend personal condolences to his family, please go to www.nutmegcremation.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 17, 2019
