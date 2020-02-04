|
|
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JOSEPH PELLICCI FEBRUARY 4,1973 The day our world went dark The day the forces of evil revealed their ugly face Your life stolen Our lives shattered Never again would we know our world as it once was They say time heals all But only lends the needed strength to carry the grief, the loss The realization The agony of this day Joe never dims The heartache of each day enforces our will to bring justice to your name An endless plight Your memory forever instilled in our minds Deep in our hearts Forever Young So loved and never forgotten Sisters, Children, Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews