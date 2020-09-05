1/
Joseph Pellicci
In Loving Memory of Joseph Pellicci September 5,1940- February 4, 1973 When young dreams are suddenly shattered Celebrations become memories When time apart far exceeds our days as one Your smiling face, a heart of gold Distance can never erase The life that was and should have been Never can be replaced We are assured today as we were then Our love is forever binding Our resolve unending What a wonderful time this should have been dear brother Happy Heavenly Birthday Joe Loved and never forgotten Sisters, Children, Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews

Published in The Advocate on Sep. 5, 2020.
