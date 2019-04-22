Joseph Salvaggio, Sr.

Joseph Salvaggio, Sr., aka Kirk Martin, passed away on Friday, April 12th after a long battle to Parkinson's disease with his family by his side. He was 88 years old. He was born in Stamford, CT, son of the late Frank and Jennie (DiChiara) Salvaggio. He graduated from Stamford High School and shortly after enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his discharge, he wrote and choreographed western shows in which he acted, sang and played guitar at Frontier Town in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In his younger years he dedicated his time to raise money for children with leukemia with Danny Thomas and later was appointed as the Teenage March Chairman for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. He was the lead singer of the band "The Contrasts" for 25 years and worked at corporations before retiring in Florida with his family. He is survived by his wife, Raffaela "Rae" Franco Salvaggio, a son, Joseph Salvaggio, Jr., daughter in-law, Joanne Salvaggio, grandson, Daniel Salvaggio of Venice Beach, Florida, daughter, Susan Salvaggio of Stamford, Connecticut and one sister, Jean Scolamiero of Stamford, Connecticut. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Michael Salvaggio and brother Frank Salvaggio, Jr. Joe was a man of faith, integrity, respect and kindness, who loved his family unconditionally. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, April 26th. Visitation will take place from 10:30 to 12:00 at Aycock Funeral Home, 6026 N. US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34946, followed by a funeral mass at St Helen's Church, 2000 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960, Interment following at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Joseph Salvaggio, Sr. to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or please visit www.parkinson.org in Memory of Joseph Salvaggio, Sr.