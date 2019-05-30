Joseph James "Joey Taz" Santora Jr.

Joseph James "Joey Taz" Santora, Jr., passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 25, 2019, leaving behind to cherish his memory his wife of 39 years, Cindi Santora. Joey was born to Joseph and Jennie Santora in Stamford, CT on May 16, 1956. He was a member of Teamsters Local 191 and the Knights of Columbus.

Joey loved life and made it his mission to bring laughter to everyone he met through his jokes and unique sense of humor. He was an outstanding host to family and friends at his self-proclaimed home: the "Santora Chalet." The celebrations highlighted there were Wrestlemania, Super Bowl and New Year's Eve parties with fun, frivolity and always excellent food. And, the biggest bash of all was the infamous Fourth of July blowouts on the big deck. Joey was an avid sports fan, but loved the New York Mets and the New York Giants the most. Joey wore his heart on his sleeve and went out of his way to help those in need.

Joey is survived by his wife Cindi, his brother Bill (Vito) Santora, his nephew Joshua Santora, his aunt Mary Petito, several cousins and many friends. Joey was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Jennie Santora.

A small gathering to celebrate Joey's life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue in Stamford (203-359-9999). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Whittingham Cancer Center at Norwalk Hospital. To extend personal condolences to his family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary