Joseph F. Ulatowski, Sr.
Joseph F. Ulatowski, Sr., 95, of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 at Stamford Hospital from natural causes. He was born in Stamford on November 17, 1924 and was the son of the late John and Pauline (Synytka) Ulatowski.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Angelina Lodato Ulatowski; brother and sister-in-law, Vincent and Doris UIatowski; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Edward Hamernik; niece, Linda Ulatowski; and his in-laws, John, Josephine, Jasper and Frank Lodato.
Joseph is survived by his two sons; John Ulatowski and Joseph Ulatowski, Jr., five grandchildren; Michelle, Andrew, Richard, Nicholas and Matthew, four great grandchildren; Lillian, Giada, Lucas and Andrew, Jr., nieces and nephew, Mary Ann, Diane and Paul Hamernik, and great-nieces and nephews, Stephanie Morrell, and John, Angela, Cindy and Frank Lodato.
A life-long resident of Stamford, CT, Joseph enlisted in the US Army at the age of 19 and served as a Medic during World War II until his honorable discharge in 1945. Upon his return home he worked at Yale and Towne Lock Factory, and at Pitney Bowes, Inc. in Stamford until his retirement.
Joseph was an amazingly strong, caring, kind, loving and considerate person who was dedicated to his family and friends and an inspiration to us all. He will be greatly missed and may his soul rest in eternal peace.
Family will receive friends and relatives from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, March 6th at 11 a.m. at St. Maurice Catholic Church, 358 Glenbrook Rd., Stamford, CT 06906. The interment will immediately follow mass at St. John R.C. Cemetery, in Darien.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Ulatowski family with Joseph's funeral arrangements. If you care to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit the guestbook hosted on cognetta.com or on facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 3, 2020