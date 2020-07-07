Joseph J. Walkuski
Joseph J. Walkuski, 95, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Stamford, CT, he was the son of the late John and Bertha Sosnowski Walkuski. Joseph married his beloved wife, Stella Olkoski Walkuski, on September 21, 1946. Together they shared 70 years, prior to her passing in 2016.
Left to cherish Joseph's memory are his children Mary Ann Hagan, Constance Smith (Robert), Joan Hayes, Joseph Walkuski (Cameron) and Matthew Walkuski; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville, NY. Masks and Social Distancing are required.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville, NY. Burial will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Darien, CT. Full obituary and condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com