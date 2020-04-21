|
Josephine A. Macchio
Josephine (Joanne) A. Macchio was called home to our Lord on Good Friday, April 10th, 2020. Joanne was born on November 12, 1945 in Stamford, CT, the daughter of the late James and Rose (Vavala) Macchio. Joanne enjoyed looking after and caring for her three grandchildren during her free time.
She is survived by her daughter April Macchio of Monroe, CT. and 3 beautiful granddaughters, Gina M. Fragomeli, Nicole M. Fragomeli and Maria A. Stramandinoli, who made her proud and cherished with all her heart. Joanne is survived by brothers Sal Macchio, Joseph Macchio and Robert Macchio, sisters Rose (Macchio) Sabia, Cathy Macchio and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Joanne was predeceased by sisters Marie Chandler, Grace Macchio, sister-in-law Debbie Kinney, brothers Nicholas (Sonny) Macchio, James (Jr.) Macchio, John Anthony Macchio and brother-in-law Tony (Sabs) Sabia, along with former son-in-law John W. Fragomeli II and her furry walking buddy Sophia.
Joanne requested and wished to be cremated with no funeral services. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 22, 2020