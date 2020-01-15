|
Josephine Arceri
Josephine Arceri, 96, a longtime resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Stamford Hospital.
Josephine was born in Calabria, Italy on March 17, 1923. Daughter of the late Antonio Arceri.
She is survived by her loving and devoted friends Mariano and Clara Lombardi of Wilton and Anna Vlchemko of Bridgeport. She is also survived by her three cousins Linda, Liz and Francine.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her loving companion Michael Salatino.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT, a funeral procession will follow for entombment at St. John Community Mausoleum, Darien, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 16, 2020