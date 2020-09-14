Josephine Massari

1/1
Josephine "JoAnn" Massari
Josephine "JoAnn" Massari, 86, a former resident of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at "The Cove" in Tavares, FL. She was born in Stamford on January 11, 1934 to the late Anthony and Rose Metallo Fratturo.
JoAnn was raised on the West Side of Stamford, CT and married her high school sweetheart, Stanley F. Massari also of Stamford. She worked at the telephone company and volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital. JoAnn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children Lenore and husband Robert Miller, Jerome and wife Jennifer, Anthony and wife Helen, and Patricia and husband John Hess. Grandchildren, Jill, PJ, Jessica, Jacklyn, Kelly, Jonathan, Nicholas, Madeline, Jeffrey and Julie. Great grandchildren; Mila, Ellie and Michael, with one more on the way.
Besides her parents, JoAnn was predeceased by her husband Stanley in 1991, her three sisters, Tillie, Betty, and Annette, and two brothers, Louie and Harry.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a prayer service to be celebrated at 11 a.m.
Private entombment will follow at St. John's Mausoleum in Darien for the immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in JoAnn's memory to The Cove at Tavares Village, 1501 Sunshine Parkway, Tavares, FL 32778.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 14, 2020.
