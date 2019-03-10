Josephine M. Zinicola

Josephine M. Zinicola, 85, of Stamford passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born in Pulcherini, Italy on August 18, 1933 to the late Giovanni and Antonia Trionfo Mallozzi.

She immigrated to the United States in 1950 from Italy, and married Joseph, her husband of 66 years in 1952. She worked a variety of jobs to help support her family, her favorite being Digital Associates. She was a longtime resident of Stamford since 1955 and a longtime parishioner of St Maurice Church. She loved to feed everyone from her homemade garden, knit blankets for her church, always willing to host her many friends in her home, and was a devoted attendee of her grandchildren's sporting events.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Joseph Zinicola and her loving sons, Anthony Zinicola and his wife Lily and Joseph M. Zinicola and his wife Norma all of Stamford, as well as her four grandchildren, Sophia, Joshua, Christina and Michael Zinicola. Also surviving is a nephew, John Zinicola and his wife Anna, and a niece Maria Zinicola, and great nieces and nephews, Paul Melchionno, Patricia Mennona, Anthony Zinicola, AnnMarie Young and Susy Zinicola, and her step brother Joseph Mallozzi.

In addition to her parents, Josephine was predeceased by her sister, Assunta Zinicola, her brother in law, Antonio Zinicola and step brother John Mallozzi.

A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maurice Church, 358 Glenbrook Road, Stamford. Entombment will follow at St. John's Mausoleum, Darien. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

The family requests that donations be made in Josephine's memory to the Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 06902

To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary