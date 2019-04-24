Joyce (Weston) Ryba

Joyce Weston Ryba, 89, of Brookfield passed away peacefully in her sleep April 22, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Stamford, the daughter of the late Elmer and Lucille (Smith) Weston, she was the wife of the late Michael G. Ryba, to whom she was married for over 67 years.

Joyce was a resident of Brookfield for over 50 years, and worked as a telephone operator and a cafeteria manager. But perhaps her greatest accomplishment was as a dedicated mother, grandmother and homemaker.

She is survived by her three children, Elayne Ryba, Nancy Ryba and her husband Donald Groeschner, and Kenneth and his wife Marilyn. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kevin Marine, Rebecca (Ryba) Philion and her husband Jake, Michael Ryba and his partner G. Scott Hardwig and great-granddaughters Charlotte and Emily Philion.

She was also predeceased by her sisters Audrey Leonetti and Barbara Oster, and survived by her sister Phyllis Miano.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Bethel Healthcare Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.

The family will receive friends at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church, 138 Candlewood Lake Rd., Brookfield, Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial, officiated by Father Shawn W. Cutler will be celebrated at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Central Cemetery, Brookfield.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary