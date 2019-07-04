Jozef Gorski

Jozef Gorski, 62, a longtime resident of Easton, CT, passed away suddenly on June 30th, 2019, Jozef was born in Poland on January 24, 1957 son of the late Mieczyslaw and Franciszka Pogorzelska Gorski.

Jozef was a hardworking man with a big heart, he was a loving and caring husband and father. Jozef was the current and proud owner of Gorski's Sausage & Meat Kitchen Inc.

Jozef is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Bozena Gorski of Easton, CT. His son Daniel Gorski and his wife Lindsay of Norwalk, CT, his brothers, Zdzislaw Gorski and his wife Zenobia of Stamford, and Jedrzej Gorski and his wife Kryshyna of Poland and his sister Barbara Zajkowska also of Poland. His sister-in-law Mariola Andruszkiewicz, extended family and ln-laws in Poland. Jozef is also survived by his niece Ewa Katz and her family of Norwalk, along with several nieces and nephews.

A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:30a.m. and processing to Holy Name of Jesus Church, 4 Pulaski St., Stamford, CT where a Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00a.m.. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home TODAY, Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m.

