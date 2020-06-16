Juanita Monroe Fischer

Mrs. Juanita Monroe Fischer of Conyers, GA formerly of Stamford died Saturday, June 6, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Juanita retired from Deloitte & Touche as a Sr. Accountant and moved to Savannah, GA until 2014 when she moved to Conyers, GA to be closer to family. A 1961 graduate of Stamford High School, Juanita then attended Norwalk Community College. An avid reader of the newspaper, Juanita also loved to travel and photography.

Born on June 22, 1943 in Stamford, CT, her parents were the late Daniel A. Monroe Sr. and Theresa Leak Monroe. She was also predeceased by her husband Hans D Fischer and siblings Mamie Franklin and Daniel A. Monroe. Juanita leaves behind to cherish her memories, daughters Theresa Brown Schroeder-Langley (Rick), Juanita G. Brown Pearce and a son Nathan M. Brown. Sisters; Mrs. Florence Armistead, Mrs. Gloria J. Rogut and Mrs. Nena Draeger (Brent), a brother William Bruce Monroe (Mary). Her grandchildren, William and Lauren Schroeder and Marissa Pearce along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Juanita's ashes will be laid to rest on June 22, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery, New Canaan, CT.

There will be no funeral or memorial services.



