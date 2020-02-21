Home

Juanita Wilson peacefully passed away on February 18, 2020. Juanita was born February 26, 1941 in Greensville County, Virginia. She was born to the late Agnes and Thomas Peter High. She was predeceased by her loving husband Roosevelt Wilson. She is survived by her son Anthony Wilson (Maria) of Norwalk, two daughters Jacqueline Wilson-Abdallah (Umar) of Stamford, LaSheika K. Hill of Scottsdale, AZ, two granddaughters Ashley and Kayla Wilson of Norwalk, Aunt Susie Jones, two Sisters Delores Mixon and Carolyn Carter, and three brothers Russell Williams, Thomas High, and Willie Lee High. In addition, she was predeceased by sisters Mary Louise High and Shirley Hicks, and two brothers Robert High and Arthur Hicks, and a Godson Jonathan Wills. She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, Cousins, and in-laws. A wake will be held on Monday, February 24 at 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Bethel AME, Stamford. The Funeral Services will be held immediately afterwards. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Stamford.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 22, 2020
