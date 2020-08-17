Judith Pavlowski

Judith M. Pavlowski
Judith M. Pavlowski, 73, of Norwalk and a former resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born in Stamford on September 6, 1946 to the late Stacey and Julia May Avery Hoyt.
She was employed as a Payroll Administrator at Gerald Metals of Stamford until the time of her passing.
Judith is survived by her loving children, Steven Pavlowski and his wife Marla of NC, Michael Pavlowski of Bridgeport, CT, Brian Pavlowski of Norwalk, CT and Cindy Shouse and her husband Joel of NC, as well as her grandchildren, Jonathan, Katlin, Kelly and Joshua Pavlowski, including her great-granddaughter, Mishka Marie Ramos.
Besides her parents, Judith was also predeceased by her husband, Frank Pavlowski.
A graveside service will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Judith's memory to your local Food Bank.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Pavlowski family with the arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com