Judith Pomper
Judith Irene (Judy) Grossman Pomper was born June 3, 1934, in New York City to Anne (Quat) and David Grossman. Judy married Dr. Seymour (Sy) Pomper for almost 67 years. They lived in Stamford, CT for over 50 years. In 2006, Judy and Sy moved to Atlanta. Judy's life was centered around her family and the Jewish community. Judy joined the Board of Directors of Jewish Family Services of Fairfield County, where she created and developed a group of "friendly visitors," to call on isolated seniors. In 2003, Judy received an award from the Governor of Connecticut for her efforts on behalf of Russian Jewry as well as recognition from JFS. Judy cared deeply about her family, her faith, and her community. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a valued friend, and colleague. Judy passed away peacefully on April 16th, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. She is survived by her husband Sy, her brother Stan, their four children: Joseph, Laurie Grannat, Roni Tillem, and William; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Jewish Family Services of Fairfield County (ctjfs.org).
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 18, 2020