Judith G. Russo
Judith G. Russo, 82, of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born in Port Chester, NY on June 15, 1937 to the late George and Edna Dworak Flynn.
Judith loved watching her Yankees, her grandchildren, and being outside working in her yard and spending her time with her beloved dogs.
Judy is survived by her loving sons, Jeff Curtis, Sr. and his wife Rose, John Curtis and his wife Eliza, and Mark Russo. Her stepchildren Bob Russo, Jr., and Andrea Russo Cardillo. Her cherished grandchildren Jeff Curtis, Jr., Christina Curtis Horvath and her husband Joe, Chris Russo, Dillion Curtis and Tyler Russo, along with her great-grandchildren Joey and Aidan Horvath and a brother Jan Flynn and his wife Wendy.
Besides her parents, Judy was predeceased by her brother George Flynn.
A graveside service will be celebrated on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 12 noon at Long Ridge Union Cemetery, Erskine Road, Stamford.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Russo family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Judith's memory to OPIN OpinPets.org
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 7, 2019