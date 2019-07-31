|
Judy Thomas
Judy Thomas, 69, a resident of Stamford, CT died July 31, 2019. She was born August 16, 1949 in Wildflecken, Germany to Stella Banas Olsiewicz and the late Paul Olsiewicz. She was raised and educated in Port Chester. She graduated from SUNY Stony Brook with a BA, Iona College with a Masters of Education and Southern State University with a Masters in Library Science. Mrs. Thomas was a librarian and teacher at Horton, J.F. Kennedy and Park Avenue Libraries of the Port Chester Public Schools. She was married August 29, 1986 to Mr. Milton C. Thomas, II. She is survived by her devoted husband Milton C. Thomas, II of Stamford, CT, her beloved daughter Sarah S. Thomas of Stamford, CT, step-daughter Erika R. Howard of Coral Springs, FL, step granddaughters Victoria Mason of S. Hampton Bermuda and Gabriella Howard of Coral Springs, FL and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Craft Memorial Home, Inc. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Parish of St. John Bosco Church (Corpus Christi), 136 South Regent St., Port Chester, NY. Interment is private. Memorial donations may be made to the Port Chester Public Library Children's Library, 1 Haseco Ave., Port Chester, NY.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 1, 2019