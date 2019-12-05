The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juliana Lo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juliana Y. Lo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juliana Y. Lo Notice
Juliana Y. Lo
Juliana Y. Lo, 77, of Stamford passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in Honk Kong, she was the daughter of the late Ting Kwok Lee and Kam Ching Lee. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Juliana is survived by her husband of 52 years, Peter; daughter Wendy and her husband Matthew and grandchildren, Tatiana and Matteo. She also leaves behind her three brothers, two sisters, their spouses and nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Juliana's name to the: American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org/donate or P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Juliana's family will receive the sympathy and condolences of family and friends on Sunday, December 8th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a prayer service at 3pm, at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT, 06902.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juliana's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bosak Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -