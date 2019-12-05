|
Juliana Y. Lo
Juliana Y. Lo, 77, of Stamford passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in Honk Kong, she was the daughter of the late Ting Kwok Lee and Kam Ching Lee. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Juliana is survived by her husband of 52 years, Peter; daughter Wendy and her husband Matthew and grandchildren, Tatiana and Matteo. She also leaves behind her three brothers, two sisters, their spouses and nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Juliana's name to the: American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org/donate or P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Juliana's family will receive the sympathy and condolences of family and friends on Sunday, December 8th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a prayer service at 3pm, at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT, 06902.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 6, 2019