Julie Ruffin
Julie Ruffin, a New Canaan resident for many years passed away on September 23,2020 at home, surrounded by her family. She was 77.
She was born March 3, 1943 in Stamford, CT, the daughter of the late Elizabeth Gaitwood.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy Ruffin; siblings, Dana Fagan, Barbara Ann James; and brother Alexander Hart.
Julie loved movies, music, art, and especially painting, creating a number of beautiful watercolor pieces which she gifted to friends and family. She was the winner of a number of pageants as a teen in Stamford. Julie was passionate about spending time and making memories with her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Ruffin of New Canaan; two sons Timothy (Kara) of Stratford, and Terry (Stacy) of New Canaan; seven grandchildren, Jessica, James, Brittany, Brandi, Gabrielle, Terry Jr, and Timothy Jr.; one great-granddaughter Adrianna and grandpuppy Lily. Julie was a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews and raised as a sister to Pamela R. Hardy, in addition to being a cherished friend to the mothers of her beloved grandchildren.
A private celebration of her life was conducted with family and friends, and will be followed with a public memorial service in March 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Senior Center of New Canaan, CT or The Getabout, New Canaan, CT.
Thank you to family, friends, and co-workers for all the loving support and prayers at this time.
For online condolences, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
.