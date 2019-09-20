|
Julio A. Rosa, Jr
Julio A. Rosa,Jr born Jan. 19, 1945- Sept. 18, 2019. Julio was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico, to Julio A. Rosa Sr. and Rosa Otero Rosa. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and friend. Julio proudly served in the United States Military (Army). He was a faithful member of St. John's Catholic Church.He was an avid Mets fan. He loved reading, and working on computers. He worked for the Stamford Marriott for several years, where he was often employee of the month. He was predeceassed by his parents and brothers Miguel Angel Rosa Otero, Manuel DeJesus Rosa Otero. Surviving siblings Juan Luis Rosa Otero ,Rosa Rosa Otero, Carlos Rosa Otero, Jose Raul Rosa Otero and Sonia Rosa Otero. He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Noelia Rosa. He also leaves behind 5 children, Alvin, Sonia, Marisol, Maribel, and Elizabeth. 14 grandchildren, Jasmin, Keenan, Alvin Jr,Max, Torez, Brian, Christian, Gary Jr., Adrian, Julian, Rashad. Jada, MaKayla, and Christopher.a host of nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 22, 2019