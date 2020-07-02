1/1
Julius J. Bogdan
Julius J. Bogdan, 96, went to meet his maker on June 15, 2020. He was born on May 28,1924 in Stamford, CT to Frank and Mary Nizolek Bogdan.
He attended Holy Name School, and graduated as a machinist from J.M. Wright Technical School in Stamford. Julius proudly served his country in the US Navy, from May 1943 to February 1946. His tour was in the Pacific on the USS Admiralty Island CVE 99, and was awarded many medals.
Upon graduation he worked at Machlett Labs, and later on with his sister Blanche, and her spouse, Chester M. Bosak. In 1961, upon Chet's passing, he partnered with Blanche as President of the Wendon Co. and very successfully managed it until his retirement in 2011.
His life was dedicated to his wife, Rita, of 71 years, his children, his parents, and Wendon Company. Always busy, he also loved tinkering with anything mechanical, especially his 1926 Model T Ford.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, and son Kevin J. Bogdan.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Zalenski Bogdan, children Bryan F. Bogdan (Patricia), Ligonier, PA, Celeste B. Hawthorne (James), Oxford, CT, grandchildren Virginia Bogdan of Owing Mills, MD, Christine B. Cabaniss (Robert), Greensburg, PA, Jessica B. Zeiser (Dirk) Baltimore, MD, Kristin DeSoto (Clint) Easton, CT, Noelle H. Mathies (Max) Monterey, CA. James W. Hawthorne, Jr., Concord, NH, and great-grandchildren Robert Cabaniss, Katie Cabaniss, and Harrison C. DeSoto.
Our sincere thanks to all the wonderful people at Casenna Care of Stamford. They cared for Julius for the last two months of his life and treated him like family.
Burial service and internment were held private at Bosak Funeral Home in Stamford, CT.
Donations may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude's Children Hospital.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 2, 2020.
