Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
Interment
Following Services
Spring Grove Cemetery
41 Hecker Ave
Darien, CT
Jullian "Jewels" Brivett
Jullian "Jewels" Brivett, 41, transitioned peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Stamford, CT. Jewels was a young lady with a courageous spirit who lived life to the fullest. She was always the life of the party; she was funny, carefree, loving, sarcastic, giving and charismatic. We will forever remember her beautiful smile. God knows best and took you home to give you rest.
Jullian is survived by her son, Brandon Brivett Oliveira; her mother, Maxine Brivett, her father, Stedman Brivett and stepmother, Theresa Brivett and by Patricia "Mom Dukes" Michell, who was like a mom to her; by her five siblings, Edward Brivett, Jessica Eady-Brivett, Chantel Brivett, all of Stamford, CT, Terrian Brivett of Harlem, NY and Tyrone Brivett of Stoney Hill, Jamaica. She is also survived by her paternal grandparents, Sidney and Blanch Brivett of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and maternal grandmother, Hazel Rose of Jamaica; by five nephews, and by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Her family will receive the sympathy and condolences of relatives and friends on Thursday, March 28th from 10am to 11:30am at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT, with a prayer service beginning at 11:30am. Her interment will immediately follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, 41 Hecker Ave, Darien, CT.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or Facebook page at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 27, 2019
