Justine Arcano
1925 - 2020
Justine Grace (Tosches) Arcano, 95, of Shelton, CT, died peacefully at home Tuesday, May 26. Born on Pacific Street in Stamford, January 31, 1925, she was the second child of the late Vicenza Passero and Louis E. Tosches. Known to all as Jay, she graduated Stamford High School, 1942, the first WW II class. Upon graduation, Jay began her professional career as a bookkeeper and, very soon thereafter, worked as a legal secretary with many Stamford law firms including Moore, Epifanio & Tooher and, lastly, working with the firm of Shapero and Bingham. Jay thoroughly enjoyed working closely with Judge Shapero and Judge Bingham and this working relationship and, later, personal one flourished.
Soon after the war, Jay found the love of her life next door from her 12 Scott Place home. She met and married Joseph R. Arcano, and they raised three children first on Ursula Place then Cove Road and, happily, their first home on Carter Drive. Jay was an active member of St. Mary's R.C. Church where she sang in the choir for many years. But, she was a more active mother to her three children all the while living, working and loving her family and friends.
Along with the late Al and Tess Pia, Dom and Betty DePreta, Ralph and Mary Gervasio and all their children, Jay loved her annual summer vacation in Laconia, NH. The families truly enjoyed each other's company along Lake Winnisquam and the surrounding region.
She is survived by her children, Michael J. Arcano, of Stamford, and her daughter and loving caretaker, Lisa A. Lanza-Gorse (Robert) of Shelton, CT, her daughter-in-law Wendy S. Arcano of Venice, FL and five grandchildren, Brooke Coniglio (Paul) of Westport, CT; Rick (Deanne) of St. Marie's, ID; John M. Arcano, of Stamford; Joseph A. Lanza (Lauren) of Alexandria, VA; Steven A. Lanza of New York, NY. She also is survived by her seven great-grand children, Cody Bailey, Brock and Korwyn Arcano, Jake and Matthew Coniglio, Jack and Emily Lanza. Surviving also are her sister, Angela (Chickie) Lacerenza of Stamford and Carmine P. Tosches of Greenwich as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Jay was predeceased by her husband, Joseph R. Arcano, a son, Richard J. Arcano, and brothers Michael A. Tosches and Louis N. Tosches.
Services will be private. The Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave. shall handle arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Jay's name to Masonicare Home & Health Hospice, 412 Roosevelt Dr., Derby, CT 06418 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 2969 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06518. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.



Published in Stamford Advocate on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
