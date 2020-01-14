|
Karen J. Backus
June 13, 1963 - January 8, 2020Karen J. Backus, 56, of Trumbull, CT and longtime resident of Westport, CT passed away at her home on January 8, 2020.
Karen was born in Stamford, CT on June 13, 1963 and was the daughter of David and Sophie (Uzar) Bender. She graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in Lake Luzerne, NY and then went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree from Cortland State College. Karen worked for the YMCA for many years. She spent 30 years as a YMCA Profession Director, starting as an Aquatic Director at the Wilton Family YMCA in 1987 and was the former Executive Director of the Fairfield YMCA. She spent 8 years as a girls Youth Basketball Coach for the Westport Recreation Department. Karen was a avid competitive softball player as a member if the Slate Rock softball team winning 10 Town of Westport Coed Championships and 2 ASA Connecticut State Championships
Survivors include one son: John Edward Backus III "Tripp" of Westport, CT, one daughter: Jillian Backus of Westport, CT, her mother, Sophie Bender, one brother David Bender of Guilford, CT, one sister: Toni Riola and her husband Ralph of Silverdale, WA, and two nieces: Gabrielle Riola of WA and Michaela Russell of Branford, CT, one nephew: Noah Bender of Ansonia, CT. She was pre deceased by her Father, David W. Bender and one brother: Keith M. Bender.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. meeting directly at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave., Westport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends in the Harding Funeral Home 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT on Friday January 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.hardingfuneral.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 15, 2020