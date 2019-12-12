|
Karen L. McKinney Kraus
Karen L. McKinney Kraus, 70, of Bedford Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Paramount at Somers, Somers, NY. She was born in Mount Kisco, NY on July 7, 1949 to the late Frank and Anita Gockel McKinney.
Karen was a legal secretary at IBM for over twenty five years. Karen was an avid traveler. Every year she and her husband, Tim, would spend two weeks traveling Europe. Twice to Germany to revisit her family roots. Cruising was one of her favorite hobbies that took them to Alaska, Italy, Spain and throughout the Carribean. Las Vegas was her entertainment capital and video poker was her favorite game to play.
She will be dearly missed by her husband.
She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy P. Kraus of Bedford Hills, NY and her sister, Mary Keegan of Mount Kisco, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 117 Valley Road, Katonah, NY. Interment will follow at Pelham Cemetery, King Avenue, City Island, NY, in the family plot. Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Karen's memory to the , P.O Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 15, 2019