|
|
Karen Ariel Wahl
Apr 14, 1948-Aug 1, 2019On Thursday, August 1, 2019, Ariel Wahl left us. She was a creative, fierce, caring animal protector who lived life on her own terms. Karen Ariel Wahl, 71, was born April 14, 1948 in Sea Isle City, NJ and raised in Stamford, CT. She had a successful career in adult education and devoted her life to the care and rescue of animals, especially dogs.
Ariel earned a B.A. in Communications from the University of Houston and M.A. in Education from the University of Texas at Austin. She held positions as Training Manager at Huck Manufacturing Co., and Programmer/Teleconference Producer at KUHF-TV Channel 8 PBS. Ariel retired from Crowder College in Neosho, MO, where she was a Training Developer and Instructor. Until a month before her death, she worked as a Personal Care Assistant in and around Neosho, MO. Ariel's home, "Healing Acres," in Rocky Comfort, MO was shared with rescue dogs, cats and chickens.
Ariel was predeceased by her parents, Margaret Dunham and Robert Arnold Wahl of Stamford; dear friends Dave and Peggy Divers of Cassville, MO; family friends Eline and Paul Taylor of Westport, CT and later Houston, TX; remarkable aunts and uncles; plus countless fur-babies and feathered friends. She is survived by five siblings and their spouses: Rolly and Linda Wahl of Mill Valley, CA; Christine and Mike Billone of Knoxville, TN and Naperville, IL; Roger and Joy Wahl of Augusta, GA; Robin and Kevin Withers of Springfield, MA; Candelin Wahl and George Thabault of Burlington, VT; ten nieces and nephews and their families; beloved aunts Patricia D. Hunt of Kennett Square, PA; Dr. Rosemarie Wahl Tumlinson of San Antonio, TX; first cousins and their children in the extended Dunham and Wahl clans. Ariel leaves her best friend Cindy Martin, and Cindy's daughter, Ashlee Dodson of Neosho, MO.
There will be a brief committal service for Ariel at Rocky Comfort Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, followed by a celebration of life and picnic lunch at McIndoe Park beside Shoal Creek in Joplin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bennett-Wormington Funeral Home in Monett, MO. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Ariel's name to one of these worthy animal rescue organizations: Haven of the Ozarks; Unleashed Pet Rescue/Adoption. Cards and/or online condolences may be sent to the funeral home.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 25, 2019