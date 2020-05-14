Karen Wilson
Karen J. Wilson
Karen Janine Wilson, 54, a resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on April 7, 2020 at Stamford Hospital from complications of the Coronavirus.
Karen was born on December 11, 1965 in Stamford, CT, the daughter of the late Edward and Patricia Wilson. She graduated from J W Wright Technical School.
Karen worked as an Administrator for J W Wright Technical School where she was proud of her job; which gave her a sense of accomplishment.
Karen is survived by her brothers (William Harris and Timothy Dozier). She is also survived by nieces (Taveona, Tashona And Timia Dozier) and great-nephew and nieces (Kayden, Alaina, Zoe), cousins, friends.
Karen dedicated her life to raising her nieces (Tae and Shona). The loves of her life were her great-nephew and nieces (Kayden, Alaina and Zoe). She Loved You.
Private burial service was held on April 15, 2020.
Karen you are missed beyond belief. The family near and far has suffered a difficult loss. We love and miss you. God must have really needed an Angel. Rest in Peace. Love the Family.
A memorial will be held at a later date to be announced.
Thank you to our family and friends for their support during this difficult time.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com



Published in Stamford Advocate on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
