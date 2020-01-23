|
|
Kathe Taliaferro
Kathe Taliaferro the daughter of Herman Berk and Rose Bauer Berk was born on January 12, 1942 at University Heights Hospital, Bronx, New York. Kathe attended public schools in New York City and New Hyde Park. After graduating high school, Kathe decided to major in a field of study that would enable her to help others. She enrolled in Alfred University. At Alfred, Kathe studied nursing. In 1963, she graduated and began a nursing career in Pediatrics with Boston Children Hospital and Johns Hopkins. Kathe returned full time to school, earning a Masters in Nursing at University of Pittsburgh and additional experience at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Her work in Pediatrics was postponed by her decision to marry and have a family. She married Alvin B. Taliaferro on the 19th of December.in 1970.
Throughout Kathe's life she worked to help those in need and provided unwavering support to her family.
Preceded in death by her parents Herman and Rose Berk. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Alvin Taliaferro; daughter Susan Taliaferro and her husband Scott Wrobleski; son Philip Taliaferro; 2 grandchildren Isabella and Oscar, a sister Eleanor Berk and brother William.
On the afternoon of January 18, 2020, a woman with a great heart lost hers. Services will be held this Sunday January 26th at Leo P. Gallagher & Son, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT. Family will receive visitors at 10:30 a.m., a celebration of Kathe's life will begin at 11 a.m.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 24, 2020