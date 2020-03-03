The Advocate Notices
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
37 Schuyler Avenue
Stamford, CT
Katherine Coppola


1930 - 2020
Katherine Coppola Notice
Katherine "Rena" Coppola
Katherine "Rena" Coppola passed away on March 1, 2020. Rena was born in Bayonne, NJ on June 5, 1930 to Vincenzo Torchia and Lucy Schiavello Torchia. Rena attended Stamford schools and graduated from Stamford High School in 1948. She then attended New Haven Teacher's College and graduated in 1952. Rena taught in the Stamford Public Schools and retired from Springdale School in 1993.
Rena married Michael Coppola in 1955 and traveled with Michael throughout the United States while he pursued his baseball career.
Rena is survived by her devoted daughter Debby Valentine and her adored granddaughter Dena of Norwalk – with whom she resided. She is also survived by her sister Donna Benedetto and her husband Lou. She is also survived by her loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Rena was predeceased by her parents, her brother Vincent, her beloved husband Michael, and her son-in-law Michael Valentine.
In her youth Rena enjoyed bowling, traveling and sewing. Holidays were filled with friends, family and fond memories. In her later years she enjoyed watching the Warriors.
Calling hours will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 4, 2020
