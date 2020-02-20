The Advocate Notices
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Ireland Church
278 Strawberry Hill Avenue
Stamford, CT
1926 - 2020
Kathleen P. Rose
Kathleen P. Rose, resident of Milford, and former longtime resident of Stamford, CT, peacefully passed away on the evening of Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Carriage Green at Milford with her loving family by her side. Kay, as she was lovingly known, was born in Stamford on June 20, 1926, and was one of ten children born to the late Catherine (Bird) and Frank Parker. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, John J. Rose. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Fuller of Milford, Cynthia (Donald) Knapp of Stamford, and many grand and great-grandchildren.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on the morning of Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget of Ireland Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT, 06902. A procession will follow mass to Fairfield Memorial Park, in Stamford, where the inurnment and committal service will take place.
In lieu of flowers donations in Kay's name may be made to: Caring Hospice Services, 456 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT 06906 or at www.caringhospice.com.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist Kay's family with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence for her family you may visit the guestbook hosted on www.cognetta.com or on www.facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 23, 2020
