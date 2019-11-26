The Advocate Notices
Doane Beal & Ames
729 Route 134
South Dennis, MA 02660
(508) 385-7116
Kathryn "Lois" Dinnan

Kathryn "Lois" Dinnan
Lois Dinnan, 85 of East Dennis, MA passed away on November 25, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital with her husband and loving children at her side. She was the wife of 61 years to Joseph Dinnan.
Born in Stamford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth McCue. She was a graduate of Mother of God Academy and New Haven State Teacher's College. Following her graduation, she worked as a Special Education Teacher in the Stamford Public Schools.
Lois and Joe met in college and were married in 1958. They lived in Stamford and raised five children. Lois returned to teaching, earned a Master's degree from Fairfield University and taught Special Needs at Stamford High School. She retired to her home on Cape Cod in 2000, having been a part time resident since 1986.
Lois was a member of the Dennis Garden Club, the Women's Guild of Our Lady of the Cape Church, a member of the Parish Council, Manager of Our Lady of the Cape Thrift Shop and a full time grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and working in her garden.
Lois was predeceased by her brother Raymond McCue of Fairfield, CT and her grandson Erich Dinnan of Newtown, CT. In addition to her husband Joseph, Lois is survived by her brother Thomas McCue and his wife Kathy of North Carolina, by her children Joseph Jr. and his wife Petra, CT, Julie Anne of South Hadley, MA, Christopher of Daytona Beach, FL, Terrence and his wife Dawn of Dennis, MA, Jeffrey and his wife Magdalena of Stamford, CT and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Our Lady of the Cape Church, Brewster, MA 02631.
Her visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Doane, Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 729 Route 134, South Dennis, MA followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Cape, 468 Stony Brook Rd., Brewster, MA 02631. For online condolences, please visit www.doanebealamesdennis.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 27, 2019
